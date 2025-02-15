Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Post-Match Press Conference Following Osasuna vs Real Madrid
Real Madrid played out a goalless draw against Osasuna in their La Liga away clash on Saturday, February 15.
Kylian Mbappe scored in the 15th minute from a low Fede Valverde cross, while Jude Bellingham was sent off in the 39th minute of the game. Ante Budimir scored from the penalty spot in the 58th minute to secure a 1-1 draw.
Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the media after the Osasuna draw. Read on to know what he had to say (via Real Madrid).
Q: On Jude Bellingham's sending off
Ancelotti: It was a football match that we started and finished well despite being a player less. For Bellingham’s red card, the referee didn’t understand English. He said f*ck off, he didn't say f*ck you, and he made a mistake because the translation in Spanish is no me jodas; it's inoffensive. In the last three games, many things have happened that everyone has seen. I'm looking forward to being in the dugout next game. The VAR has checked things in our area and not in the opponent's, as happened at the beginning of the match. There were two or three situations that should have been reviewed and weren’t.
Q: On controversy in recent La Liga games
Ancelotti: There’s a problem because in the last three matches, something has happened. The only thing we can do is fight, fight and play. Actually, we played well and we’ll try to do the same on Wednesday and in the next league game. Hopefully, everything will go well.
Q: On Bellingham's red card
Ancelotti: I would be in favor of talking to the referee rather than Bellingham. He protested and said: 'F*ck off, if this is a foul, the other is a penalty'. The red card stems from the referee's nervousness. Bellingham didn't do anything to be sent off and the referee made a mistake in the translation
Q: On abuse for Vinicius Jr and Raul Asencio
Ancelotti: There is a body that is looking into that and we'll see what they do. I was focused on what was happening on the pitch.
Q: On the match summary
Ancelotti: The three up front were doing well, creating danger and chances. Vini Jr. and Kylian had a couple of chances to score. In midfield, Camavinga and Modrić were also playing well. I didn't want to change the flow of the match because I was enjoying it. We started really directly, we did well and we could have won. It’s a pity, but we are still in the fight for the League.
Q: On protest to the referee
Ancelotti: I told him that there was a handball in the opposition box, that the VAR had to review it and that it has been turned on later.
