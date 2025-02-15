Osasuna 1-1 Real Madrid: Bellingham Sent Off As Los Blancos Slip Up
Real Madrid could lose ground in the La Liga title race this weekend after drawing 1-1 with Osasuna at El Sadar on Saturday afternoon.
Carlo Ancelotti's side took an early lead through Kylian Mbappe. Still, a Jude Bellingham red card turned the game on its head, with Ante Budimir's second-half penalty securing an impressive point for Osasuna.
As expected, it was Real Madrid applying the pressure from the first whistle. After Vinicius Jr. had missed a wonderful chance at the back-post, the opener arrived courtesy of Kylian Mbappe. With 15 minutes played, Mbappe turned in Fede Valverde's low cross from the right on the slide, and Los Blancos had the early lead.
Jude Bellingham Sees Red
The first half passed with both teams posing a threat, and then suddenly, Jude Bellingham was sent off. After an Osasuna set-piece, Bellingham seemed to speak to the ref for an extended period before Jose Munuera produced a straight red card in the 39th minute.
MORE: Real Madrid Midfielder Jude Bellingham Astonished After He Is Sent-Off Against Osasuna (Video)
Shortly before the hour mark, the game shifted further in Osasuna's direction as Eduardo Camavinga was found by a VAR review to have committed a foul in the box. Ante Budimir stepped up to score the penalty and make it 1-1.
Despite having 10 players, Real Madrid was the team that looked most likely to grab a winning goal as the match ticked into the final 15 minutes.
Both teams had chances to win the game, with Mbappe in particular drawing a great save from Sergio Herrera in stoppage time.
Atletico Madrid and Barcelona can both move ahead of Real Madrid if both sides win their matches this weekend against Celta Vigo and Rayo Vallecano respectively.
