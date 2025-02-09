Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Post-Match Press Conference Following Real Madrid’s Derby Draw

Since the start of 2017/18 season, when Dani Ceballos made his Real Madrid debut, there have been 366 instances of a player attempting 100+ passes in a LaLiga game.



◉ 102 passes attempted

◉ 101 passes completed

◉ 99.02% pass accuracy



Dani Ceballos is the only player to… pic.twitter.com/kiu6nc7pep