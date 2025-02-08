Real Madrid Wants Arsenal's William Saliba And One More Defender In The Summer Transfer Window
There is no doubt that if Real Madrid could sign whoever it wants right now to make the starting lineup better, it would be defenders.
Carlo Ancelotti's side has been dogged by injuries to key defenders over the past two seasons, with both Eder Militao and David Alaba almost feeling like names from the past and Antonio Rudiger suffering a new problem.
The defender that Real Madrid has been most heavily linked with in recent months is Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, given the English right-back is out of contract in the summer.
Regardless of Alexander-Arnold, Relevo's Matteo Moretto reports that Real Madrid wants to sign Arsenal's William Saliba and perhaps one other defender.
The report says Real Madrid is 'working' to sign one or even two defenders, and Saliba is the only player named. He is one of the profiles on Los Blancos' list of potential targets, while Alexander-Arnold is viewed as a separate operation altogether.
There is widespread expectation that if Real Madrid completes a deal with Arsenal for Saliba, he will become the most expensive defender in the world. Josko Gvardiol currently holds that title, having joined Manchester City from RB Leipzig for $96.3m.
