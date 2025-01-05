Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti's Press Conference Ahead Of Deportiva Minera vs Real Madrid In Copa Del Rey
Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti says he wants to "give minutes to others who have played less" in Monday's Copa del Rey Round of 32 match against Deportiva Minera.
Los Blancos are set to face the Segunda Federacion – Group 4 team for the first time in their history. This game comes on the heels of Real Madrid's dramatic 2-1 triumph over Valencia in La Liga last Friday.
Here are all the key quotes, per the club, from Ancelotti's press conference ahead of Deportiva Minera vs Real Madrid.
Q: On facing Deportiva Minera.
Carlo Ancelotti: We approach this game with the same motivation as always, as it's an important competition that has brought us a lot of joy over the last few years. We respect our opponents, the shirt and the competition. We'll try to do our best and get through the tie.
Courtois and Rudiger won’t be traveling. The rest will travel and can play. We've played recently and some of them will be tired. I want to give minutes to others who have played less.
Q: Ancelotti was asked about his objective in the Copa de Rey.
Carlo Ancelotti: The Copa del Rey isn't a problem until you're out of it. When you're out of the Copa del Rey it's a problem because Real Madrid try to fight in every competition. The problem will be if we go out of the Copa del Rey. In recent years, we've done very well in this competition and playing in the final is a great thing. The aim is to reach the final, as always.
Q: On Estadio Cartagonova.
Carlo Ancelotti: If the pitch is good, we're not as likely to have problems and the fans can enjoy a good game. We'll try to perform well. The time of the year isn't the most suitable because it's cold.
Q: Ancelotti was asked if Andriy Lunin would play against Deportiva Minera.
Carlo Ancelotti: He’ll be playing tomorrow. Other than that, I don't know. Courtois needs to rest and recover properly. Lunin may play in the league, in the Champions League. Lunin may not definitely play in the cup.
Q: On the rule of seven first-team players to be fielded in Copa del Rey matches.
Carlo Ancelotti: We must respect it and I have no problem with this provision. Of course, it has to be respected.
Q: Ancelotti was asked about his thoughts on Vinicius Jr's sending off against Valencia.
Carlo Ancelotti: It wasn't a red card, it should've been a yellow, and so hopefully he won't be given a ban. It's hard for him, if I put myself in his shoes. It's hard to put up with everything that happens and the insults. It's not that easy, but he's trying to improve. He's sad about the red card and has apologised, but we have to look forward.
I see what's happening and what has happened in the stadiums with him. His attitude has improved a lot, and he can still improve, but nobody is perfect. He's doing a lot of work with this and he's improved a lot, so much so that he's the best player in the world.
Q: On Jude Bellingham's position.
Carlo Ancelotti: His position on the ball has changed, which is more central compared to last season. Last season Vini Jr. was more on the inside and in the recent period we've opted to have him as a playmaker in defensive positions. The team handled the change well and with the ball they didn't change anything at all. They've always played more on the inside, with Vini Jr. more on the outside.
Q: Ancelotti was asked about Real Madrid's penalty takers.
Carlo Ancelotti: I do not like the fact that we have missed penalties. I want to clarify the issue with the players before every game. I will tell them. It could be Bellingham, Mbappe, Vini Jr, Modric, Arda Guler. Let's see how I feel about it.
It's a technical aspect that's very difficult to work on because the atmosphere changes during a match, and in training, I can't reproduce the atmosphere of a stadium.
