Carlo Ancelotti Discusses Nico Paz’s Future At Real Madrid
Carlo Ancelotti has revealed whether Nico Paz has a future at Real Madrid.
Paz, 20, currently plays for Serie A side Como. The Los Blancos academy product made eight appearances for Los Merengues' senior team.
The attacking midfielder left the club and joined Como at the start of the season and has so far scored twice and provided four assists in 16 appearances for the club.
Ancelotti has now revealed that Paz could still be in the club's future plans. He told Radio Anch'io Sport (h/t Fabrizio Romano on X):
For sure he can be part of Real Madrid future. We’re costantly monitoring his progress at Como. He’s very good, he’s a top talent. This season was needed for Nico to play on regular basis out of Real Madrid, it was a smart choice.- Carlo Ancelotti
According to II Glornale, Inter Milan are interested in signing Paz. They are looking to table a six million Euros bid. Real Madrid, though, will receive 50% of any transfer fee paid to Como for Paz.
The club also have a 12 million Euro buy-back clause on Paz's deal with Como.
Los Merengues have a host of attacking talents, though. Apart from the superstar trio of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, and Rodrygo, the likes of Arda Guler, Endrick, and Brahim Diaz are also in the team.
Ancelotti, however, leaves the door open for Paz for a future return. The youngster has been impressive for Como so far and if he continues the form, more clubs are expected to take notice of the talented playmaker.
