Liverpool Offer Trent Alexander-Arnold Massive New Contract Amid Real Madrid Links
Liverpool have made a massive contract offer to Trent Alexander-Arnold amid the defender being heavily linked with Real Madrid.
Los Blancos are looking to sign Alexander-Arnold as a free agent in the summer. They reportedly made a January bid to sign the defender which Liverpool turned down.
Alexander-Arnold is ready to make a pre-contract agreement from January. As per reports, Liverpool have tabled a massive offer to the defender to prevent that.
They have reportedly offered the 26-year-old a five-year contract worth $96 million dollars.
While a January move looks unlikely for Alexander-Arnold, he could very well be on his way in the summer. A product of the Reds' academy, the full-back has been a key player for Liverpool since making his debut in 2016.
In 333 appearances, he has so far scored 20 goals and provided 85 assists. Real Madrid, meanwhile, want a new right-back, especially long-term.
MORE: Real Madrid's 10 Most Expensive Signings Ever
Alexander-Arnold is considered among the best in the world and could turn out to be a great signing for Real Madrid.
Arne Slot, meanwhile, has addressed Alexander-Arnold's links with Real Madrid. The Liverpool boss said (h/t Fabrizio Romano on X):
I think there was one player (Steven Gerrard) they would have really loved to have… but he didn’t come. You know him better than me! So it has happened, already.- Arne Slot
Real Madrid have Dani Carvajal, but the Spaniard is now 32 and has been ruled out of the 2024-25 season with a cruciate ligament injury. And while Alexander-Arnold is a great player, Carvajal has achieved amazing success at Real Madrid. Hence, it would be hard for anybody to emulate him.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
SM Caen Fans Send Brutal Message To Co-Owner Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe And Jude Bellingham React On Social Media After Real Madrid’s Dramatic Win Against Valencia
Cristiano Ronaldo Talks Life In Saudi Arabia, Growth Of Saudi Pro League
Real Madrid Forward Vinicius Jr. Set To Miss Two Games But Will Play In The Spanish Super Cup