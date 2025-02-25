RFEF To Open Disciplinary Proceedings Against Real Madrid
Real Madrid is set to face disciplinary proceedings from the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) regarding its complaints against the La Liga match officiating.
A recent report from SPORT has revealed that the RFEF will proceed with disciplinary action following a complaint from La Liga, which President Javier Tebas actioned.
MORE: La Liga President Javier Tebas Fires Further Attack At Real Madrid And RMTV
The case surrounds the complaint made by Real Madrid via a letter published to La Liga regarding the officiating in the league.
The letter came days after a 1-0 defeat to Espanyol on February 1, with Los Blancos upset with the referring decision not to show a red card to Carlos Romero for a bad foul on Kylian Mbappe.
The Madrid club believed that the officiating in the game went beyond human error, calling out the integrity of the referring. Further decisions in other games have intensified those calls.
While other clubs have spoken about the same subject, La Liga feels Real Madrid has overstepped the boundaries with their statement.
The Disciplinary Committee of the Spanish Football Federation will review the case to see if a case will be brought against the Spanish Champions. That could take up to eight weeks before we hear the outcome.
The Latest Real Madrid News
Real Sociedad Faces Defensive Injury Crisis Ahead Of Copa Del Rey Game Against Real Madrid
Real Madrid Legend Karim Benzema Snubs Cristiano Ronaldo And Lionel Messi When Naming His GOAT
Luka Modric Describes His Feelings After Scoring World-Class Goal Against Girona
Jude Bellingham Spotted With Girlfriend At Real Madrid vs Girona Game