Real Sociedad Faces Defensive Injury Crisis Ahead Of Copa Del Rey Game Against Real Madrid
Real Sociedad is set to face Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey semi-final. The first leg is at the Reale Arena on Wednesday.
Head coach Imanol Alguacil faces an injury crisis at the defensive positions, primarily at center-back.
Jon Pacheco and Igor Zubeldia are both currently out injured, with a further center back set to be ruled out of the first leg against Los Blancos.
Nayef Aguerd picked up a rectus femoris injury against Leganes, having to be substituted in the first half. AS has reported the Morrocan is likely to miss the game on Wednesday, meaning Sociedad may have to play 18-year-old Jon Martin.
Martin came on for Aguerd, helping keep a clean sheet, as Real Sociedad won 3-0 to move to 8t in the standings.
However, if he does start, he might come up against a different attacking monster, in Kylian Mbappe, Vinicus Jr, and Rodrygo.
Hamari Traore and Luka Sucic are also set to miss the game against Real Madrid, with Alguacil having some tough decisions for the key first leg on home turf.
Luken Beitia is also an option to play, another young player at just 20. However, if Aguerd cannot play, it could be Jon Martin and Artiz Elustondo at center-back.
The Latest Real Madrid News
Real Madrid 2-0 Girona: Full Match Highlights Of Los Blancos' Win Over Girona In La Liga
Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Post-Match Press Conference After Real Madrid’s La Liga Win
Luka Modric Describes His Feelings After Scoring World-Class Goal Against Girona
Jude Bellingham Spotted With Girlfriend At Real Madrid vs Girona Game