Real Madrid 2-5 Barcelona: Full Match Highlights As Los Blancos Are Embarrassed By Barcelona In Super Cup Final
Real Madrid watched their first chance of silverware in 2025 go up in flames, losing the Spanish Super Cup final 5-2 to rivals Barcelona. Carlo Ancelotti may feel the heat this week after what was a disaster of a performance.
Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was called into two saves in the first four minutes; the second was a world-class one to deny Raphinha. It was an important one as from the resulting corner, Los Blancos counter-attacked with Kylian Mbappe finishing brilliantly (5).
Barcelona turned the game around thanks to goals from Lamine Yamal (22) and a penalty from Robert Lewandowski (36). Barca wasn't done scoring in the first half when Real Madrid let Raphinha (39) ghost in between markers to head into the bottom corner.
Things got even worse for Real Madrid before the half when their rivals made it 4-1 when Alejandro Balde (45' +10) slotted past Courtois.
MORE: Real Madrid Fans React To Disastrous 5-2 Loss In El Clasico Super Cup Final
The suffering continued in the second half for Real Madrid fans, Raphinia (48) making it 5-1. Several minutes later, Los Blancos were given a slim lifeline when Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny was sent off for fouling Mbappe when he was through on goal. Rodrgyo fired in a beauty from the resulting free-kick to cut the lead to three.
Carlo Ancelotti's side could not make the extra man count, as they lost the Spanish Super Cup to their rivals.
Real Madrid vs Barcelona full match highlights
The loss was devastating for Real Madrid, not just because they missed out on a trophy but also because of their performance. The defensive problems were on full display, which may need to be addressed in January.
Los Blancos will play another cup game next: they will face Celta Vigo at home in the Copa del Rey round of 16. Three days later, they will play at home again in La Liga, this time against Las Palmas.
