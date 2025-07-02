Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Press Conference Following Real Madrid vs Juventus In Club World Cup

Real Madrid earned a 1-0 win against Juventus in their latest FIFA Club World Cup round of 16 clash at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on July 1.

Gonzalo Garcia (54') scored the solitary goal to send Los Blancos through to the quarter-finals of the competition. Real Madrid are yet to learn their last eight opponent but will face either Borussia Dortmund or Monterrey.

The Xabi Alonso era is well and truly rolling at this point. The Spanish manager spoke to the media after the Juventus win (via Real Madrid).

Q: On the performance

Alonso: We have to do a lot with a little. We've only been together a short time and we're competing for big things. We had to adjust things and the guys have grasped this well. We were getting more and more in the opposition's half and we had to be patient. Unfortunately, we failed to find the second goal that would have given us the margin, but it's Juventus and we have to compete. We had to grit our teeth at the end.

Defensive solidity and discipline are fundamental and something we've tried to transmit from the start. The lads are eager and willing and that's essential. They're keen to absorb what the people who have come from Germany are asking of them.

Q: On MVP Fede Valverde

Alonso: He makes my life much easier because he's a top player, a complete player. He does practically everything well, leading the field and he's one of the best with and without the ball. I'm delighted to be with many of them and with Fede too, obviously.

Q: On Vinicius Jr's position

Alonso: It depends on the game. He can do both: inside and outside. The second part of the first half was good and so was the second half. The space was on the outside and when we insisted on playing on the inside they were able to come out on the counter. We gave him width and for that we needed him on the outside. He interpreted it well. The other day he gave us a lot of space on the inside. Juventus were quite deep and the space was more on the outside than on the inside.

Q: On Gonzalo Garcia

Alonso: I'm not going to go into the next day's preparation. I'm pleased for him and for the team. We've progressed. These players are used to playing in the ties, but not in this new stage. I'm happy for everyone.

Q: On Trent Alexander-Arnold's adaptation

Alonso: We were caught out by Yildiz's position in the middle. Everything takes time, but I have faith in him. He's a reliable full-back and so is Carvajal. We will improve from the collective side to the individual and not the other way around.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Q: On Arda Guler

Alonso: We need all the midfield players. He has that balance and quality to interpret what we want, but one player does not organise a team. We're in the process of strengthening that position on the pitch.

Q: On Kylian Mbappe's return

Alonso: He's getting better day by day. Between now and this Saturday he'll be better. We're going to keep monitoring him. I talk to him every day and he'll be better for the quarters.

Q: On the squad

Alonso: We're in a situation where if you lose you go home. So we will need a large squad for a long season. Not everyone is going to play every game.

Q: On the fans

Alonso: Wherever we go, we receive the support of the Madridistas and we want people to support us and enjoy watching their team. We're happy to deliver them the victory.

Q: On quarter-final opponents

Alonso: I'll keep an eye on it. There's no point in favouring one or the other. Whoever goes through, goes through. I know Dortmund quite well and with Niko, they finished the season much better. I've seen Rayados and I know the coach well, he was my coach at Bayern. I also know the players. The opponents in the quarter-finals will be good and we'll try to be ready for them.

The Latest Real Madrid News:

Real Madrid 1-0 Juventus: Report & Full Match Highlights as Los Blancos Make the Quarter Finals

Real Madrid 1-0 Juventus: Player Ratings as Los Blancos Dominate Juventus in the Club World Cup

Davide Ancelotti Reveals Why Real Madrid Lost the La Liga Title to Barcelona

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Partner Georgina Rodriguez Becomes Face of Beverage Campaign In Saudi Arabia