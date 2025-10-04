Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Post-Match Press Conference After Real Madrid's Win Over Villarreal

After the shock defeat to Atletico Madrid, Xabi Alonso's Real Madrid made it back-to-back wins, beating Villarreal 3-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu. A brace from Vinicius Jr. and a goal from Kylian Mbappe were enough for the three points.

Alonso had faced criticism after the Madrid derby. However, the three points may have silenced the media heading into the international break. The Spanish coach was thrilled with the performance, but knows there are areas to clean up.

Head coach Xabi Alonso spoke to the media after a win over third-place Villarreal, moving them to the top of the table with Barcelona to play tomorrow. (per Real Madrid).

"We had to work hard for the game. In the first half, we lacked a bit of speed in our circulation, although when we arrived, we created opportunities. A serious and important victory all around. Now we move on." Xabi Alonso

Q: Praise for Vini Jr

Alonso: “He had a very good game and a decisive performance, not only because of the first goal but also because of the imbalance we were having with him. I like it when I see him smile and enjoy himself. He was close to scoring a hat trick and rounding off his performance.”

“I'm happy for him and for the team because we need everyone and we wanted to finish this season well with today's win. He also played a great game against Levante. He's a very important player for the team and the club because of his ability to unbalance, what he creates, and the difficulty he presents to the opponent.”

Q: On Bellingham

Alonso: "When he returns, with two more weeks of training, he'll feel better day by day and will be important for the October phase. We have that time now because he missed a large part of preseason. We have a busy schedule ahead with Getafe, Juventus, Barcelona..."

Q: The penalty takers:

Alonso: "They decided it, but Kylian is still the one who takes the penalty. He's having a good record."

Q: Will Mbappé and Mastantuono be with the national team despite their discomfort?

Alonso: "We can't say they won't be with the national teams. They'll have to evaluate them there, and we hope it doesn't get worse. They have minor discomfort, and I can't say more."

Q: Valverde's performance at right back:

Alonso: "A very good game. He's always willing to play wherever he's playing, and he had a great game defensively and offensively. A great game, and he helped the team a lot. We all saw how he played, and he had a great game. Due to the needs we have, he played there and he's always very generous with the team. He has a great willingness and likes to feel useful. That's what we need, and he's never put up any obstacles."

Q: Villarreal's anger with the referee

Alonso: "If Marcelino didn't make the assessment, neither will we."

