Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Post-Match Press Conference After Real Madrid vs Pachuca in Club World Cup

Real Madrid managed a 3-1 win against Pachuca in their latest Club World Cup game on June 22. The result marked the first win under Xabi Alonso.

Raul Asencio was sent off early in the game (7'). However, 10-men Real Madrid showed quality. Jude Bellingham (35'). Arda Guler (43'), and Federico Valverde (70') found the back of the net for Los Blancos. Elias Montel pulled one back for Pachuca (80'), which was a consolation.

Alonso spoke to the media after earning his first win as the Los Blancos boss. Read on to know what he said (via Real Madrid).

Q: On the game

Alonso: I'm not going to say that the three goals came because we worked on the midfielders' runs, but we did talk about it during the water break. They have the quality and their finishing was fantastic. It gave us an advantage in a difficult situation, as we were down to ten men from the seventh minute. The team showed discipline and sacrifice, knowing how to control the game without the ball. We knew that if we recovered it, we could get out and that's how the goals came. Going 3-0 up was important so that we didn't have to push too hard if we conceded, as happened afterwards. It's a victory that strengthens us a lot in terms of our football and our morale to compete in this tournament".

We had to defend with a player fewer in a low block and you have to know how to suffer and have the humility to find the right moment. The defensive line held the area well and we had good periods of possession. We took a lot of positives from the game, especially the three points. We weren't able to show what we've been working on. We had to adapt to the game by staying balanced and maintaining possession so that the players felt comfortable

Q: Upcoming challenges

Alonso: There are many, but the main thing is to form an idea so that we recognise ourselves in every game. That takes time. We also want to have a culture of using the context. We need that intelligence in our play and today we had to change quickly. After the hydration break, we talked and from then on, we played a great game.

Q: On Raul Asencio's sending off and Antonio Rudiger facing racial abuse

Alonso: The sending off was avoidable. We support Toni and we'll see what happens. The FIFA protocol has been activated and we support him. It's unacceptable and we believe what he said. They're investigating it now.

Q: Praise for Fede Valverde

Alonso: I haven't seen many players with his physical ability. He reminds me of Steven Gerrard. He can play anywhere and I'm very happy to be coaching him. Every coach would like to have a Valverde in their team. He made up for the penalty the other day and showed his fighting spirit in the celebration.

Q: Kylian Mbappe's physical condition

Alonso: I'm looking forward to having him back, but we have to see how he progresses day by day. We have to wait. Now we're going back to Florida and we'll see how he is. We're waiting for him.

Q: High temperature

Alonso: It was very hot, but the humidity wasn't as high as in the first game. It helps when the temperature is cooler, but that's the way it is. You can't change it and you have to accept it.

Q: Luka Modric

Alonso: It's emotional. He deserves it for the person he is, and I hope he enjoys the affection he receives from all football fans around the world. Everyone recognises his legendary status in football. He went out there today and played a great game.

