Dean Huijsen Outlines Real Madrid Vision Under Xabi Alonso

Dean Huijsen completed a summer move from Bournemouth to Real Madrid worth approximately $67.3 million in time for the Club World Cup. The center-back made his club debut against Al-Hilal on June 18, the first game of the competition.

At only 20, Huijsen is one of the most promising defenders in the world and has already made his debut for Spain. Huijsen started the second game against Pachuca in the competition and put in a solid performance.

He is working with Xabi Alonso, who joined the club from Bayer Leverkusen after a notable spell with the Bundesliga club. Alonso is arguably one of the best young managers in the world. Huijsen is excited to work alongside the ex-Los Blancos midfielder.

He spoke about making his debut and emphasized on the vision of working under the Spaniard for the foreseeable future.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Speaking to the club's media, Huijsen said:

It's a dream come true for me. I think every kid dreams of playing for Real Madrid. It's the greatest club in the world and I'm so happy and really proud to be here. Dean Huijsen

On the Xabi Alonso topic, he added:

t's a great group and there's real togetherness in the dressing room. We're thrilled to have Xabi Alonso here as well. I think he has loads of good ideas and we're going to have some great years together. We are Real Madrid. We have to win and I think we're going to do just that. Dean Huijsen

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Xabi Alonso's first game in charge ended in a 1-1 draw against Al-Hilal. He has now followed that up with a win playing with ten men for most of the game. Next up is RB Salzburg on June 27.

