Real Madrid recorded their first win under new head coach Xabi Alonso, beating Pachuca 3-1 to take them to four points in the group stage. Midfielder Jude Bellingham opened the scoring for Los Blancos with a well-taken goal with his left foot, drilling it into the bottom corner.

The Englishman has been suffering for months with a shoulder problem. He has needed to wear a brace for some time, something that has been uncomfortable while playing. However, the pain is not as bad as it once was.

Bellingham spoke to Real Madrid TV and discussed when he will undergo surgery. He revealed it would be after the tournament but made sure to let the fans know that Los Blancos are going all the way.

It’s going well. I’ve reached the point where the pain isn’t so bad. I was tired of playing with the sling; it’s tiring. And above all, it’s so hot; I’m losing weight from sweating so much. As I said, I have surgery planned for after the tournament, after the final. Jude Bellingham

Bellingham spoke about being frustrated with the injury and the brace he has had to wear. However, he also showed respect to the physios and doctors at the club.

I’ve been waiting a while, and my patience is running out. The physios and doctors have been incredible; they’re helping me so much every game. I want to feel free now, as far as my shoulder is concerned. Jude Bellingham

Bellingham was awarded the Man of the Match for the game against Pachuca and will look to follow on from a good display against RB Salzburg in the final group game.

