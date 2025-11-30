Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Post-Match Press Conference Following Real Madrid’s Draw vs Girona

It was another disappointing away day for Real Madrid, who drew 1-1 with Girona. The third consecutive draw in La Liga keeps them in second place, one point behind Barcelona.

Speaking to the media, Xabi Alonso was happy with the improvement in the second half. However, he feels the team was inaccurate with the chances they created. The Spaniard was pleased with the reaction despite the result.

Next up is the game against Athletic Club, with Alonso seeing it as another opportunity to win away from home.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Xabi Alonso spoke to the media after the club's goalless draw against Girona. (per Real Madrid.com).

“I think that, especially in the second half, there was an improvement. We pushed harder and created more chances. We lacked a bit of accuracy with the chances we had to take the three points. But we're still there, everything is very even. This is a long season and we have to keep going.” Xabi Alonso

Q: Penalty on Rodrygo:

Alonso: “I didn’t see it, but I’ve been told it was a play that could be reviewed by VAR because of the contact. It’s surprising, we’ll have to see it. These are decisive plays that can change the game.”

Q: What the team is lacking?

Alonso: “A season has different phases. There were phases, especially at the beginning, where we were consistently losing away from home. In these last few matches, there have been phases where the second half was much better than the first, and we were able to come back. The team showed a real desire to overcome the 1-0 deficit. We had three or four pretty clear chances inside the box to score the second goal and win. We have to maintain the high standards that come with playing for Real Madrid. This is a long season.”

Q: Three consecutive draws in the league:

Alonso: “No complaints because I liked the reaction. It wasn't enough to turn things around, but we were close. We have to maintain the unity we have, the necessary self-criticism, and the desire to win away from home. We have the opportunity on Wednesday in Bilbao, and we'll see.”

Q: Do we need to create more attacking football?

Alonso: “We've lacked the ability to play more good football: attacking football and dominance. We did that much more in the second half, and that's what we want. We need to analyze why we haven't been able to do it so we can try to do it from the start. Or even if we do it in the first half, maintain that level in the second.”

Q: The match in Bilbao:

Alonso: “It’s an opportunity to win away from home again. The points are what they are, we’re still in the mix. This is going to be a long season and the standings are going to get very tight. There will still be a lot of back and forth. We’re playing for three points, but it’s a good opportunity to win in Bilbao. We need it and we want it. After today, we’ll look at how we can do better.”

The Latest Real Madrid News

Girona 1-1 Real Madrid: Report & Full Match Highlights as Los Blancos Drop More Points

Real Madrid Legend Has Eyes On Playing at the World Cup

Real Madrid Transfer News: Vinicius Jr., Camavinga, Garcia, Rice & More - November 30, 2025

Real Madrid and Arsenal Learn €50 Million Release Clause for Bundesliga Striker