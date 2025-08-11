WSG Tirol vs Real Madrid Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream

Real Madrid travel to Austria for their final preparations during pre-season. While there, they will face Austrian Bundesliga side WSG Tirol on August 12, their only pre-season friendly not behind closed doors.

Last week, they faced La Liga 2 side Leganes in a behind-closed-doors friendly match, winning 4-1 thanks to goals from Brahim Diaz, Dean Huijsen, Eder Militao, and Thiago Pitarch. It was their first game since the Club World Cup, after only a week of pre-season, following a vacation for all the players.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Head coach Xabi Alonso made a few changes, with Dani Carvajal captaining the side, while Dani Ceballos and Diaz started in central midfield. Young midfielder Pitarch also came on, with Alonso set to take him on the trip to Austria.

WSG Tirol have already played two league games in August, and a cup game in late July. They have won all three games, scoring 11 goals, and sit at the top of the Austrian Bundesliga. Last season, they finished in the bottom half of the table, but given their match fitness, it could be a good challenge for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid Team News vs WSG Tirol

Real Madrid are without Jude Bellingham, Endrick, and Ferland Mendy for the long term. Xabi Alonso was dealt a thunderous blow ahead of the friendly, with Eduardo Camavinga ruled out with an ankle sprain. The French midfielder is expected to miss the opening La Liga game against Osasuna.

The Spanish head coach is set to take 18-year-old midfielder Thiago Pitarch on the trip, and he could get more minutes after impressing against Leganes. Can Alonso give some idea of what the starting lineup for the game against Osasuna on August 19 will be?

WSG Tirol vs Real Madrid Date

Date: Tuesday August 12, 2025.

WSG Tirol vs Real Madrid Kick-Off Time

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST (10:00 a.m. PST, 7:00 p.m. CET).

How To Watch & Live Stream WSG Tirol vs Real Madrid

United States: Real Madrid TV via Tubi and Fubo

Canada: Real Madrid TV via Tubi and Fubo

United Kingdom: RTVE and Real Madrid TV

