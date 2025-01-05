Mallorca Player Claims He'd Knock Out Real Madrid Ace Vinicius Jr In 10 Seconds
RCD Mallorca star Pablo Maffeo has called Vinicius Jr out for a Boxing match. Mallorca are set to face off against Real Madrid in a Supercopa de Espana clash on January 9.
Maffeo and Vinicius have a brief history as the defender has previously been sent off for a rash challenge on the Brazilian. The incident took place in 2021-22.
The two players, however, seemed to come to cordial terms when Mallorca faced off against Los Blancos earlier this season. Maffeo suggested that he approached Vinicius to put their differences to bed.
However, he has now claimed that he'd entertain the possibility of a boxing match against Vinicius. Furthermore, Maffeo reckons he'd knock the FIFA The Best 2024 winner out in 10 seconds. Speaking on the Indomitos podcast, he said:
It would be in a separate world, in a fictional life, but I think it could be the most watched fight in history. I think I would win, I have no doubt, I would knock him out in 10 seconds.- Pablo Maffeo
He also acknowledged that the tackle he made on Vinicius during the 2021-22 season was worth a red card. Maffeo said:
The tackle I made [in the 2021/22 season] is a red. My foot goes up and it's a very light red. There is no justification whatsoever, I was saved. I keep seeing the photo with my foot on his knee. [But] the one from months ago [in August] is not red. I was lucky that the fourth official was close and saw the intensity. I went to step on the ball and stepped on him, but it's not a red card.- Pablo Maffeo
Maffeo's words about Vinicius Jr add an extra layer of heat ahead of Real Madrid's showdown against RCD Mallorca later this week.
