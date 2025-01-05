Real Madrid Has Game Plan Regarding Carlo Ancelotti's Future As Head Coach
Carlo Ancelotti is one of the greatest coaches ever to coach Real Madrid. During his two spells in the dugout for Los Blancos, the Italian has won numerous trophies, including two La Liga titles and three Champions League trophies.
After a patchy start to the season, Ancelotti's future was in question, but he has since turned it around. However, reports from Relevo suggest that Real Madrid will keep the Italian as their head coach next season if he can win a La Liga or Champions League title in 2025.
If Carlo Ancelotti Fails, Xabi Alonso Is The Target As Next Head Coach
Xabi Alonso, the Current head coach of Bayer Leverkusen, is the number one target as the next head coach. The former Real Madrid player has done an incredible job in Germany, winning three trophies in his first full season.
Although it is not 100% that Alonso would leave Germany, the chance to coach Real Madrid would be hard to turn down. Xabi Alonso's release clause activates in summer 2025.
If Ancelotti wins any of the big two competitions, then Alonso may have to wait to become the Los Blancos' next head coach.
We will see what happens after the season, but for now, the Real Madrid hierarchy is happy with the job Carlo Ancelotti is doing.
