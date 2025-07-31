Vinicius Jr. Reveals Real Madrid and NBA Legends as His Inspirations

Vinicius Jr. is one of the most recognizable soccer players in the world, but he has had to put in the hard work to get where he is today. From the streets of São Gonçalo and the youth teams of Flamengo, the Brazilian has the talent, but his work effort and commitment were significant factors.

At only 25 years old, he still has plenty of years left to become one of the greatest. If he continues at the rate he has been when it comes to awards and trophies, he should achieve that. Having inspirations has helped drive Vini Jr., and he names two of those in a recent interview.

Vinicius Jr. Gives Nod to Two Veteran Sportsman

IMAGO / Crystal Pix

The Brazilian named Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo, arguably the greatest to wear the white shirt. He also name-dropped NBA star LeBron James, who is considered the greatest by some. Both are still playing at 40 years old, with Vinicius being a small boy when they both started their careers (per GQ Espana).

Cristiano Ronaldo has also inspired me with his incredible work and dedication; he never stops striving to be the best. LeBron James for the same reasons, but also for what he's done for his community, proving that greatness goes beyond performance. Vinicius Jr.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Vini Jr also mentioned the most important role models in his life, his parents. He acknowledged that without their sacrifice, he would not be where he is today.

They are my greatest inspiration. They worked so hard to give me the opportunities I have today. Their dedication, love, and sacrifice are what drive me forward every day. Everything I do is to make them proud. Vinicius Jr.

