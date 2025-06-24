Could Xabi Alonso's Plan for Franco Mastantuono Mean Rodrygo is Leaving? (Report)

Real Madrid signed three players during the early transfer window, which was open to teams participating in the FIFA Club World Cup. The last was the teenage sensation Franco Mastantuono from the Argentinian side of the River Plate.

He will join the club when he turns 18 on August 14 due to FIFA regulations that require South American players to wait until they are 18 to leave. Mastantuono is currently playing at the Club World Cup with his current team, but when he arrives in Spain, Xabi Alonso already has a plan in place.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The Athletic have reported that Alonso wants to play the Argentinian regularly and sees him playing wide from the right at RW and drifting into the central areas. They have also said that Arda Guler will revert to his midfield position. If true, what does that mean for Rodrygo, who has been linked with a move away from the club?

It could be a sign that the Brazilian could be on the move, with Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle United and others linked with a move for the $105 million forward. Alonso has spoken about keeping him at the club, but Rodrygo wants regular playing time and with Brahim Diaz also at the club, he may not be guaranteed that.

It has been reported that if Real Madrid wants to sign more players, they will need to sell. Rodrygo would bring in a considerable amount of money to help with that.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Nothing will be decided until their journey in the Club World Cup comes to an end, which they hope will be on July 13 when the final takes place. Rodrygo is a talented player and would love to stay, and the club would love to keep him. However, to bring in the players Alonso wants, he might have to sacrifice the 24-year-old.

The Latest Real Madrid News:

Young Spanish Striker Reveals His Preference Between Real Madrid and Barcelona

Real Madrid Star Wants Move to Manchester City (Report)

Xabi Alonso Backs Antonio Rudiger Following Alleged Racial Abuse By Pachuca Player

Real Madrid Transfer News: Fullkrug, Rodrygo, Lunin & Cunha & More - June 23, 2025