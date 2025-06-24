Young Spanish Striker Reveals His Preference Between Real Madrid and Barcelona

Real Betis striker Pablo García made history on June 23, becoming the first player in history to score four goals in a European Championship semi-final. he helped Spain U19 beat Germany U19 6-5 after extra time, booking their place in the U19 European Championship final.

The Betis man is just 18, and those four goals may have put the likes of Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona on watch. The two teams are always on the lookout for the next star to add to their youth squad.

IMAGO / sport pictures-Razvan

Mundo Deportivo asked García if he had a preference between Real Madrid and Barcelona. Despite his love for his current club, Real Betis, he did reveal which team he prefers.

I really do have a preference. I'm a Real Betis fan. It's in my blood and it's the team of my life. In fact, here at the training camp I always hang out a lot more with the kids from Barça 's La Masia . As well as being great players, they are great people and I am much more attracted to FC Barcelona. Pablo García

IMAGO / Alex Nicodim

The Spanish media outlet also mentioned that Barcelona's central striker, Robert Lewandowski, could retire soon, as he turns 37 in August. Garcia said he is happy at Betis but hopes they are watching.

Well... I hope, I hope they notice me... but right now at Betis I am very well and very happy. Pablo García

