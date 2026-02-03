Argentine Legend Mario Kempes Heaps Pressure On Franco Mastantuono With Comments

When Real Madrid made four summer signings in 2025, there was one that was the most eye-opening for fans. Young Argentine Franco Mastantuono arrived with a hefty price tag from River Plate, with high expectations for the attacking midfielder.

At just 18 years of age, Mastantuono was touted as one of the most exciting teenagers in the world. He had already made his senior debut at the international level. On arrival in August on his 18th birthday, the teenager was straight into the starting lineup.

After a string of exciting performances, an injury derailed his development. After returning, he could not break back into the team, with Rodrygo playing at a high level. He has since returned, after it was the Brazilian's turn to miss time. He has started to find form again, but there is still a long way to go for him.

Lamine Yamal comment adds pressure to Mastantuono

What the Real Madrid youngster doesn't need is more pressure put on his shoulders. However, the nature of the game is that it is always going to happen.

Argentine legend and World Cup winner Mario Kempes has spoken about Mastantuono. Speaking to content creator Rodrigo Rea, Kempes said he believes that the Los Blancos youngster has to be more like Barcelona's young star Lamine Yamal.

"He has to shoot from mid-range, take on defenders like Lamine Yamal does, for example. Sometimes he loses the ball, and a lot, but Yamal calls for it again, takes on defenders, and plays. That's what Mastantuono has to do; maybe he has to sacrifice himself a little more than the other stars." Mario Kempes

It's a lot of pressure, and yes, playing for Real Madrid comes with a lot more of that than playing for any other club. However, Yamal is different from many players. Mastantuono could get to that level, but it shouldn't be expected immediately.

Kempes pointed to his time at River Plate before he signed for Los Blancos. He wants him to use the qualities he saw in South America, and if he doesn't, he was blunt with his prediction about his future.

"He needs to be more spirited; more courageous. River Plate brought him here because they saw a quality in him that he's not currently using to his advantage, and if he doesn't use that quality, he won't last long." Mario Kempes

