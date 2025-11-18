Aurélien Tchouaméni Reveals His Thought Process When Hearing Whistles From Real Madrid Fans

Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni has been one of the best performers under Xabi Alonso this season. The Frenchman has found a new lease of life under the new head coach and has played the fifth most minutes this season, and that may have been more with him missing the previous game because of an injury.

The 25-year-old will be missing for a further few weeks with an injury, which is a problem for Alonso with some important games coming up. When he returns, he will likely go straight back into the line up.

However, it’s not always been that way for Tchouaméni. During the 2024-25 season, he received plenty of negativity from the media and the fans. It resulted in whistling during a home game at the Santiago Bernabeu. In an interview with L’Équipe, he revealed where his mindset was during the difficult time.

Aurélien Tchouaméni Has Strong Mindset Regarding Negativity

Aurélien Tchouaméni was one of the few players who took plenty of criticism last season, despite most of the squad not playing well. In one game, he remembers hearing whistles from his own fans when he received the ball. However, his mindset was strong, when it’s going good or bad.

"I received the ball and heard the whistles… I had two options: to give up or to play my game. You have to maintain balance: if you play a great game, you move on; if you play badly, you move on too." Aurélien Tchouaméni

Now, it’s gone full circle as the midfielder has been one of the first names on the team sheet. Before his injury, he failed to start just one game, which was because of Alonso rotating the team to rest some of his star players.

Because of his injury, the Frenchman missed the recent international break, which was frustrating for him. He is also set to miss the next several games for Real Madrid, possibly returning in December. He, like many others, has pointed to the amount of matches players play.

"We play a lot, more and more. Our bodies are being tested. The facts don't lie: there are more injuries, mostly due to the increased number of matches. It bothers me not to be here. For me, playing for the national team is always important." Aurélien Tchouaméni

