Real Madrid Releases Official Statement Amid Copa del Rey War With Referees
Real Madrid has released an official statement after locking horns with the officials set to take charge of the Copa del Rey final.
The content created by Real Madrid TV in the build-up to Saturday's final in Seville caused personal and professional problems for the referee and VAR officials, which they claim led to their children being bullied in school.
Los Blancos pulled out of their scheduled press conference on Friday, and MARCA reports that they have cancelled open training and there will be no official dinner.
Now, Real Madrid has released a statement which, without explicitly saying it, suggests that it wants the RFEF to change the officials for the match at the Estadio de la Cartuja.
The full statement reads: "Real Madrid C. F. considers unacceptable the public statements made today by the referees appointed for the Copa del Rey Final to be held tomorrow 26 April 2025.
"These statements, which have surprisingly placed in the spotlight videos made by a media outlet protected by freedom of expression, such as Realmadrid TV, made in a premeditated manner 24 hours ahead of the final against one of its participants, demonstrate, once again, these referees clear and manifest animosity and hostility towards Real Madrid.
"Statements that are even more surprising, using a threatening tone, alluding to the unity of the referees, to announce supposed measures or actions that are far removed from the principles of fairness, objectivity and impartiality that should prevail just hours before a football event that will draw the attention of hundreds of millions of people around the world.
"In view of the seriousness of events, Real Madrid hopes that those in charge of the R.F.E.F. and the refereeing profession will act accordingly, taking the corresponding measures in defence of the honour of the institutions they represent."
