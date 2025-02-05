Real Madrid Sends Warming Message To Club Legend Cristiano Ronaldo On His 40th Birthday
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his 40th birthday today, and most of those years have been spent playing soccer at the highest level.
With so many years in professional football, Ronaldo has created many special friendships and relationships. One of those is with Real Madrid Soccer Club, where he spent nine incredible seasons.
During that time, Ronaldo became the club's leading scorer, scoring 450 goals in just 438 games for Los Blancos.
The Spanish club released a special birthday message to the Portuguese striker on social media.
Dear Cristiano from Real Madrid, we want to send you our warmest wishes on your 40th birthday. Every Madridista is proud of the legend that you are and what you represent for our history. Have a great day with your family and loved ones.- Real Madrid Club Message
Despite turning 40, Ronaldo still plays professional soccer with Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. The forward is closing in on 1,000 career goals, currently on 923. He would be the first player to reach that total, which could be his drive to continue playing.
Today, birthday messages are flowing in, with Sergio Ramos, Vinicius Jr., and others taking to social media to wish Ronaldo a happy birthday.
