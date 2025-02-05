Real Madrid CF ON SI

Real Madrid Rejected Premier League Move For Talented Youngster On Deadline Day

A Premier League side made a late move to sign one of Real Madrid's most exciting young players.

Euan Burns

IMAGO / PsnewZ

The January transfer window proved to be a quiet one for Real Madrid, but they did have to fend off late interest for a talented youngster.

Sitting at the top of La Liga, Carlo Ancelotti's side did not feel the need to spend big during the window. There was disappointment that all hope of signing Alphonso Davies on a free transfer was lost when he penned a new deal with Bayern Munich, and other efforts were focused on keeping players amid interest from various clubs.

Endrick in action for Real Madrid
IMAGO / SOPA Images

As reported by Marca, a late attempt to sign Brazilian forward Endrick was made by Premier League side West Ham United. Graham Potter's team reportedly contacted Real Madrid and Endrick's camp to see if a move could get off the ground, but both the club and the player said no.

Endrick arrived at Real Madrid in the summer of 2024 and debuted off the bench against Real Valladolid. He scored the third goal in a 3-0 win and also scored on his UEFA Champions League debut against VfB Stuttgart.

Despite this strong start, the 18-year-old has had limited opportunities under Ancelotti, playing just 318 minutes across 21 appearances. A lack of starts in the first team is why West Ham felt a loan deal could be done to allow Endrick more meaningful minutes.

Endrick is struggling for game time at Real Madrid
IMAGO / CordonPress

In December 2024, Ancelotti was asked in a press conference about the former Palmeiras player's lack of minutes.

There is a lot of talk about Endrick, minutes… bla bla bla, there is a lot of talk, but I also have to think about when to bring in the players, if it will help them, and bla bla, bla bla. It’s not easy. If I have few players, it is normal to rotate less.

Carlo Ancelotti

Endrick recently scored twice in extra-time during a Copa del Rey victory against Celta Vigo and is expected to feature in the quarter-final against Leganes on Wednesday night.

Euan Burns
EUAN BURNS

Euan is an experienced soccer writer who has been featured by The Guardian, MARCA, 90min, Sempre Milan and many more similar publications. He secured a first-class degree in journalism at Liverpool John Moores University and his career has seen him primarily focus on European football, developing an in-depth knowledge of multiple clubs and leagues in the process.

