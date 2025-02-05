Real Madrid Rejected Premier League Move For Talented Youngster On Deadline Day
The January transfer window proved to be a quiet one for Real Madrid, but they did have to fend off late interest for a talented youngster.
Sitting at the top of La Liga, Carlo Ancelotti's side did not feel the need to spend big during the window. There was disappointment that all hope of signing Alphonso Davies on a free transfer was lost when he penned a new deal with Bayern Munich, and other efforts were focused on keeping players amid interest from various clubs.
As reported by Marca, a late attempt to sign Brazilian forward Endrick was made by Premier League side West Ham United. Graham Potter's team reportedly contacted Real Madrid and Endrick's camp to see if a move could get off the ground, but both the club and the player said no.
Endrick arrived at Real Madrid in the summer of 2024 and debuted off the bench against Real Valladolid. He scored the third goal in a 3-0 win and also scored on his UEFA Champions League debut against VfB Stuttgart.
Despite this strong start, the 18-year-old has had limited opportunities under Ancelotti, playing just 318 minutes across 21 appearances. A lack of starts in the first team is why West Ham felt a loan deal could be done to allow Endrick more meaningful minutes.
In December 2024, Ancelotti was asked in a press conference about the former Palmeiras player's lack of minutes.
There is a lot of talk about Endrick, minutes… bla bla bla, there is a lot of talk, but I also have to think about when to bring in the players, if it will help them, and bla bla, bla bla. It’s not easy. If I have few players, it is normal to rotate less.- Carlo Ancelotti
Endrick recently scored twice in extra-time during a Copa del Rey victory against Celta Vigo and is expected to feature in the quarter-final against Leganes on Wednesday night.
The Latest Real Madrid News
Alphonso Davies' Agent Discusses Real Madrid Negotiations After New Bayern Munich Contract
Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti's Press Conference Ahead Of Leganes vs Real Madrid In The Copa Del Rey
Leganes vs Real Madrid: Official Squad Announced And Predicted Lineup For Copa Del Rey Quarter-Final
Real Madrid Receives Further Devastating Injury News Days After Antonio Rudiger Update
Expert Referees Outraged By No Red Card Decision For Espanyol Player Against Real Madrid (Report)