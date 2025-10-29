Did Vinicius Jr. Intentionally Miss Out Xabi Alonso's Name in El Clasico Apology?

Three days removed from the El Clasico, Real Madrid forward Vinícius Jr. has taken to his social media to issue an apology. With a few things that the apogy could have been for, it was indeed his reaction to being substituted after 72 minutes.

The Brazilian reacted angrily on the field and even stormed down the tunnel without shaking coach Xabi Alonso's hand. He later returned to join his teammates, but the media reacted angrily after the game.

However, he has now taken to his social media accounts to issue an apology to the Real Madrid fans, teammates, club, and the president. However, the head coach was not mentioned. Was this intentional or just a mistake?

Vinicius Jr. Issues Apology to Madridistas

In a few paragraphs on his X account, Vinicius Jr. apologized to the Madrid fans, his teammates, the club, and the club's president. The 25-year-old pointed to his commitment to winning and helping the club, saying he let his emotions come out the wrong way.

"Today, I want to apologise to all the Madridistas for my reaction to being substituted in the Clásico. Just as I have already done in person during today's training, I also want to apologise again to my teammates, club, and president." Vinicius Jr.

"Sometimes my passion gets the better of me because I always want to win and help my team. My competitive nature comes from the love I feel for this club and everything it represents. I promise to keep fighting every second for the good of Real Madrid, as I have done since the first day." Vinicius Jr.

Hoy quiero pedir disculpas a todos los madridistas por mi reacción al ser sustituido en el Clásico.



Así como ya lo he hecho en persona durante el entrenamiento de hoy, también quiero pedir disculpas nuevamente a mis compañeros, club y presidente.



A veces la pasión me gana por… — Vini Jr. (@vinijr) October 29, 2025

Eager-eyed readers may have spotted that he did not mention Xabi Alonso or his coaching staff. Was this an intentional move from Vini Jr., who has been left frustrated with the Spaniard over his reduced minutes during the start of the season?

It could well be a mistake, given that he mentioned the club and teammates; that's how he sees Alonso and his staff. Only he will know the answer, but the latter will likely be the answer, with him not wanting to stir the pot any further.

All eyes will be on the game against Valencia on November 1, looking to the teamsheet to see if Vinicius Jr. stars. If he does, how many minutes will he play after averaging just 68 minutes this season in 13 games?

