Former Barcelona President Does Not Mince His Words Regarding 'Finished' Dani Carvajal

The fallout after the El Clasico on October 26 continues, as it usually does after such a big game. However, the talking points continue to focus on events that happened outside the game itself. One of those was the scuffle after the final whistle.

Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal has seen fingers pointed at him by the media and Barcelona players for causing the melee. The right-back approached Lamine Yamal at full-time, suggesting 'he speaks too much' regarding pre-game comments about Los Blancos.

Former Barcelona president Joan Gaspar and Catalan publicist Lluis Carrasco spoke about the veteran Madrid player in a recent TV show appearance. They did not hold back, stepping over the line with their comments regarding Carvajal.

'Dani Carvajal is Finished' Says Joan Gaspart

Speaking on a talk show with the newspaper Sport, both Gasport and Carrasco had some harsh words to say about Carvajal. First, it was the former Barcelona president who insisted that the 33-year-old is finished.

"Who the hell is Carvajal? I've only heard a passing mention of this player, and you guys are hyping him up. Who is he? This is a man who's already finished. I don't doubt he was a great player, but nothing more." Joan Gaspart

To call him a 'great player' comes from sour grapes, with Real Madrid beating Barcelona in the El Clasico. Carvajal has won numerous trophies for club and country and has also captained both at the highest level. To come back from a serious injury and still perform in the big games is a testament to his ability and mindset.

Lluis Carrasco

It was not only Gaspart who spoke about Carvajal. Catalan reporter Lluis Carrasco heaped criticism on the Real Madrid man for his actions on the field, especially regarding instigating the scuffle at the end of the game.

"I wouldn't dare say that Carvajal isn't a bully or that... But in the Clásico he behaved like a bully. He is not living up to the captaincy of Real Madrid that he holds. " Lluis Carrasco

The veteran player is the type who doesn't let words bother him and has dealt with that his entire career. Carvajal puts Real Madrid first, and his approach to Lamal was not physical; he let the young player know of his displeasure with Lamal's comments about his club. However, he has been attacked for something over nothing.

