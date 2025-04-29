Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal Continues To Taunt Real Madrid
Barcelona youngtster Lamine Yamal has once again fired shots at Real Madrid. The two Spanish giants clashed in the Copa del Rey final on April 26 and La Blaugrana won 3-2 in extra time.
Los Blancos have now lost three consecutive games to their arch rivals. They lost 4-0 in La Liga earlier in the campaign, 5-2 in the Supercopa de Espana final, and now in the Copa del Rey final.
Lamine Yamal brutally trolled Los Merengues after the Copa del Rey final, claiming Carlo Anceloti's side can't win even if they score goals. The 17-year-old said:
I said to Ronald [Araujo] when we were speaking in the hotel earlier: 'If they score one goal, no problem. If they score two goals? No problem. They cannot handle us this year-- We have shown it.- Lamine Yamal
Yamal appeared in front of the media ahead of the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg against Inter Milan at home. Asked about his comments on Real Madrid, he said:
As long as I'm winning, no one can say anything to me. They can’t say anything to me. When they beat me, then yes!- Lamine Yamal
Lamine Yamal has played six times against Real Madrid in his career, winning three times and losing three times. He has scored twice and provided two assists in those games.
Real Madrid have one more game left against Barcelona this year, on May 11 in a La Liga away clash. Barca currently lead the league table with 76 points from 33 matches and Los Blancos are four points behind.
