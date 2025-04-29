French World Cup Winner Labels Real Madrid 'Thuggish' And A 'Disgrace'
The fallout regarding Real Madrid's actions before and during the Copa del Rey final continue to be a talking point. It started with the boycott of the press conference and team dinners due to wanting the officials changed for the game due to comments they made.
More drama unfolded on the pitch when Antonio Rudiger was sent off for aggressive behavior while on the bench. Two more red cards followed after the final whistle for Lucas Vazquez and Jude Bellingham.
The club's actions have received plenty of negative comments regarding Los Blancos. The latest is French World Cup winner and former Barcelona player Christophe Dugarry.
Duggary spoke to the French football debate show Rothen s'enflamme. He heavily criticized the actions of the club and players, suggesting heavy sanctions.
They must be sanctioned. If they don't, it will be a disaster for football. It won't be surprising to see young people walking away from the most popular sport in the world... because of what the leaders are doing, using thuggish methods. They've trampled on football. Real Madrid has hit rock bottom.- Christophe Dugarry
Duggary continued:
It's an absolute disgrace. I was shocked by the pressure, the slander, the bad faith. What the directors did before the match was brutal.- Christophe Dugarry
The former Barca player, who did not have the best time during his one-season spell, spoke about the example Real are setting for the youth with their actions.
I still wonder how the biggest club in the world can carry out such a smear campaign against the referee before a match. What example is Real Madrid setting for the world's youth?- Christophe Dugarry
