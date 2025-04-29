Real Madrid To Break Contract Rule For A Player Over 30 (Report)
Real Madrid have numerous players over the age of 30, and when it comes to offering contract extensions to players they want to keep, they have a specific rule. They only offer year-to-year contract renewals.
They may be about to break that rule for a current player, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. According to Revelo, the Belgian international will be offered a two-year extension in addition to the remaining year.
That would mean his contract would run until 2028, making him 35 when the three years expire. Usually, players who want more extended contracts move on, but some stay on year to year.
The reason for Courtois getting a multiple-year extension is that the club sees him as the best option. Despite his age, he is still seen as one of the best stoppers in the world, which he has shown this season.
Los Blancos have a lot of work to do with the current roster, and the goalkeeper position is low in the concerning positions. The club may need to look for a new backup if Andriy Lunin leaves, with the Ukrainian too good not to be starting for a team.
If he were offered the two-year extension and stayed until 2028, it would mean he had been at the club for 10 years. He joined from Chelsea in 2018 and renewed his five-year contract in 2021.
