Real Madrid Superstar Vinicius Jr Told What He Should Learn From Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka
Vinicius Jr and Real Madrid have been going through a rough patch at the moment. Los Blancos were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League quarter-final stages by Arsenal and also lost the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona.
The team are in a difficult stage. Pundit Tony Cascarino reckons Kylian Mbappe's presence has made it difficult for Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo. Cascarino also claimed the 2024 FIFA The Best winner was eclipsed by Bukayo Saka during the recent Arsenal UCL face-off.
He thinks the Brazilian needs to take a note or two from Saka on how hard the Englishman works for his side. Speaking on talkSPORT, he said:
Bukayo Saka has improved enormously. And his hunger and desire – all what I criticise Mbappe for not doing – Saka gives you that. I totally agree that he is an improving player and there’s more to come.- Tony Cascarino
Cascarino added:
I think Vinicius Junior has been affected by Mbappe, and I think he has affected Rodrygo as well, who is a young player and is incredibly good. Lewis-Skelly did an amazing job on Rodrygo, let’s not forget about that. Vinicius Jr – look at Saka, look at how hard he works, look at the effect he is having on defenders, and he was the standout feature of why Arsenal got through. And he has come off a big, long, bad injury.- Tony Cascarino
Cascarino added that if he had to choose between Vinicius and Saka, he'd go for the latter at this moment. Vinicius Jr has been having an underwhelming campaign by his standards. The Brazilian has managed 20 goals and 14 assists in 48 appearances across competitions this season.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Former German Referee Has Strong Words Regarding Antonio Rudiger's National Team Future
Real Madrid To Break Contract Rule For A Player Over 30 (Report)
Brazil Reach Agreement In Principle For Carlo Ancelotti To Become Seleçao Head Coach (Report)
David Ornstein Reveals What Will Happen If Real Madrid Join The Race For Dean Huijsen