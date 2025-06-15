Benfica Club Chief Breaks Silence on Álvaro Carreras-Real Madrid Rumors

Real Madrid are eyeing Álvaro Carreras, and while Los Blancos have secured Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold, they're reportedly looking to land the SL Benfica standout. However, that potential deal will need to come after the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

With Benfica and Real Madrid in the United States for the Club World Cup, neither side will be looking to sell off a player until their participation in the competition is over.

Benfica president Rui Costa said Saturday in Miami, where the team is set to face Boca Juniors in the Club World Cup, that no player sales have been finalized, including a potential move for Carreras (via Marca).

Carreras is going to play in the Club World Cup with us, and he's a Benfica player. We haven't reached an agreement with Real Madrid for him. Rui Costa

Costa acknowledged that talks were in progress but said they ultimately didn’t lead to a deal.

There were proposals we didn't like, neither in the case of Álvaro nor any other player Rui Costa

MARCA recently reported that Carreras has spent the past three weeks in limbo, waiting for his move to Real Madrid to be finalized ahead of the Club World Cup.

Still, the Spanish footballer knows the club remain interested and plan to resume talks to try and lower the €50 million release clause.

