Brazil FA Face Delay in Potential Carlo Ancelotti Appointment, Journalist Warns
Multiple reports have confirmed that Brazil’s FA is working to appoint Carlo Ancelotti, the current Real Madrid manager, as their next coach. After a disappointing season for Los Blancos, the veteran manager's future is uncertain.
With less than a year until the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off in Canada, Mexico, and the United States, Brazil's FA are in a hurry to appoint their new manager as they look to build chemistry for the competition next year.
Paulo Vinicius, a journalist from UOL, appeared on Cadena SER's "Carrusel Canalla" show to discuss the problem Brazil's FA faces in hiring Ancelotti, as they race against time to have a permanent manager in place by the June fixtures against Ecuador and Paraguay (via Cadena SER).
We heard this last year, an entire year, and it wasn’t confirmed... There are three possibilities: one, the contract stays as it is [Ancelotti has a contract with Real Madrid until 2026]; two, Ancelotti decides to rest, which is a possibility; or three, he comes to Brazil, but if he arrives in August, it could be too late.- Paulo Vinicius
Brazil last won the World Cup in 2002, and since then, it seems the South American country has been further away from winning another trophy. As a result, if Ancelotti does take the job he does so with the expectation of needing to restore Brazil's previous glory.
The goal would be to have 10 or 11 months of work to build a Brazil team that is truly Brazil at the World Cup, even if it’s not a champion, at least reaching the semifinals, something we haven’t done in 12 years.- Paulo Vinicius
