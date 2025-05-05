Arsenal Defender William Saliba's Agent Makes Contact With Real Madrid (Report)
Real Madrid is expected to make some changes to the defense this summer with Trent Alexander-Arnold arriving and at least one center-back likely to be signed.
The highest-profile name linked to Real Madrid's defense is Arsenal's William Saliba, with the French defender recently becoming one of the best in the world by almost every metric.
With Eder Militao coming back from an ACL injury and Antonio Rudiger having surgery recently, more reliable and quality names are needed at the back in the Spanish capital.
MORE: Fabrizio Romano Drops A 'Here We Go' For Trent Alexander-Arnold To Real Madrid
Originally, a move for Saliba seemed very unlikely given he appears to be settled at Arsenal and a monstrous transfer fee would be needed for the Premier League side to sanction a move.
However, a recent report from French newspaper L'Equipe has revealed that Saliba's agent has already been in contact with Real Madrid about a potential move down the line.
The suggestion is that Real Madrid is the only club that Saliba would consider leaving Arsenal for at this stage of his career. Considering it is not yet certain who will be the Real Madrid coach next season, there is unlikely to be any definitive movement until after the season has concluded.
