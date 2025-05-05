Fabrizio Romano Drops A 'Here We Go' For Trent Alexander-Arnold To Real Madrid
The news Real Madrid fans have been expecting for the past three months has finally been announced. Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold will join Los Blancos after the season ends.
Fabrizio Romano and other media have confirmed that Alexander-Arnold will join Los Blancos after his contract expires in June. It would mean he joins on a free transfer like Kylian Mbappe, which would be great business for the Spanish club.
According to Romano, the documents are being prepared to sign, with Trent agreeing to a five-year deal, with the salary unknown at this point. There are said to be no problems from the Englishman's side, and he is ready to sign.
MORE: Trent Alexander-Arnold Pens Emotional Message To Liverpool Fans As Real Madrid Move Confirmed
The 26-year-old's contract ends at the end of June, three games into the FIFA Club World Cup. Real will surely be working to change that so he can join the squad for the tournament in the United States.
The other question is, who will Alexander-Arnold be playing under? Carlo Ancelotti will likely be heading out, with Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso coming in. Alonso played for both Real Madrid and Liverpool, so Trent undoubtedly watched him playing for the Reds as a youngster.
TAA will join Dani Carvajal in the right-back room, which will strengthen it significantly. The Spaniard is 33 and coming off a serious ACL injury in October, ruling him out for the rest of the season. Both players offer different abilities at the position and a strong rotation. However, Alexander-Arnold will be coming in and wanting to start every game.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Arda Guler Reacts After 'Incredible' Two-Goal Contribution Against Celta Vigo
Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Post-Match Press Conference After Real Madrid’s Win
Real Madrid 3-2 Celta Vigo: Report And Full Match Highlights From Los Blancos’ Win
Real Madrid Identify Three Summer Targets To Strengthen At Left-Back [Report]