Spanish Journalist Drops Big Rodrygo Update Amid Real Madrid Exit Rumors
The future of Rodrygo remains uncertain as the Brazilian’s name is in the transfer rumor mill. Every day, it seems there’s new information on where the forward will be playing next season.
Constant rumors link the 24-year-old to a potential move to the Premier League. Still, the latest information from Spain notes that Rodrygo won’t be going anywhere even though he will be playing third fiddle in the attack.
On Thursday, AS journalist Tomas Roncero shared the latest regarding the future of Rodrygo at Real Madrid.
Well, like with everyone, only the club and he really know. But right now, as far as I know, Rodrygo is staying. As far as I know. He has a conversation pending with the coach, now that he’s already back training here in Madrid, to explain his feelings, his ambitions, the disagreements he’s had with the club throughout the season.- Tomas Roncero
Even though Rodrygo could bring in a hefty transfer fee that might help strengthen other areas of the squad, Roncero thinks it’s smarter to stick with what you know.
Rodrygo is a proven player, and replacing him with someone new is always a risk; there’s no guarantee the new signing would live up to expectations. With Rodrygo, Real Madrid already know what they’re getting.
I think there’s still a lot of Rodrygo. I think things will get resolved and he’ll stay, which is better... to go sign another one who might not be as reliable—I’d stick with Rodrygo, honestly.- Tomas Roncero
