Real Madrid Confirm Signing of Trent Alexander-Arnold Ahead of FIFA Club World Cup
Trent Alexander-Arnold will join Real Madrid from Liverpool on Sunday after the two clubs agreed on a fee, reportedly in the region of $13.5 million (£10 million). The deal will see the full-back released early from his Liverpool contract ahead of this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup in the United States of America.
He has agreed to a six-year deal with Real Madrid and, earlier in May, announced he’d be leaving his boyhood club, bringing to an end many months of speculation surrounding his future.
His Liverpool contract was due to expire on June 30 anyway, but he will now link up with Real Madrid this weekend as the Spanish side step up their preparations for the inaugural, expanded version of the FIFA Club World Cup.
FIFA has approved a second transfer window, specifically for this summer, from June 1 to June 10, allowing teams to register new players for the tournament, which starts on June 14 and is being held in the United States.
A short statement from Liverpool, released this morning, said:
Liverpool FC can confirm an offer has been accepted for Trent Alexander-Arnold from Real Madrid for his transfer upon the opening of the June transfer window.- Liverpool Football Club, 30 May 2025.
The full-back is now set to join the La Liga club ahead of the expiry of his Reds contract this summer.
Liverpool will receive a fee for his services, with the deal to be concluded once the window opens on June 1.
Alexander-Arnold joined the club’s Academy at the age of six and progressed through the ranks to make his senior competitive debut in October 2016.
He now departs Anfield after 354 appearances and 23 goals for the club, as well as lifting eight major honours alongside his teammates, which consist of two Premier League titles, the Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup and two League Cups.
Alexander-Arnold leaves Liverpool FC with the club appreciative and grateful for his contribution to those successes.
The news represents a welcome boost for Madrid, who will also be able to count on another Premier League import, ex-Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen, during the tournament. Alexander-Arnold’s move will see him link up with international teammate Jude Bellingham at the Santiago Bernabeu.
The 27-year-old will become just the seventh British player to represent Real Madrid, after Laurie Cunningham, Jonathan Woodgate, David Beckham, Michael Owen, Gareth Bale and Bellingham.
