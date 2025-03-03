Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: Official Squad Announced For Champions League With Valverde News
The UEFA Champions League starts to get more serious for the participating clubs as we head into the Round of 16 stage.
It's more serious for Real Madrid as they face city rivals Atletico, with bragging rights and a quarter-final place at stake.
Carlo Ancelotti is missing several players due to injuries and suspensions. However, the big talking point heading into the first leg was the fitness of midfielder Fede Valverde.
Reports suggested that he would be part of the squad and start the game, despite not fully recovered from a hamstring injury.
The Urugiyan is part of the squad for the game at the Santiago Bernabeu tomorrow. Ancelotti will likely see how he trains the next two days before deciding if he starts the game.
Real Madrid Squad for Atletico Madrid Game:
Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Fran González.
Defenders: Alaba, Lucas V., Fran García, Rüdiger, Mendy and Asencio.
Midfielders: Camavinga, Valverde, Modrić, Tchouameni and Arda Güler.
Forwards: Vini Jr., Mbappé, Rodrygo, Endrick and Brahim.
