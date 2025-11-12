When is Real Madrid Center-Back Antonio Rüdiger Expected to Return?

It was a nice August without injuries for Real Madrid. However, since then, it has been a week-in in week-out occurrence for Xabi Alonso. One of the first was center-back Antonio Rudiger, who suffered a thigh injury during a training session.

It was expected that the German would be out for most of 2026, but he could be on the pitch much sooner. According to a report from Mundo Deportivo, Rudiger is back on the training field at Valdebebas, which is a huge step for the 32-year-old.

The target for Rudiger, possibly the next game after the international break, against Elche in La Liga. That is the best case, but that week of games is a possibility, with Olympiacos in the Champions League a few days later, or Girona on November 30.

Antonio Rudiger a Welcome Return for Real Madrid

After being suspended for the first game of the season, Antonuo Rudiger went straight into the starting line-up for the game against Real Oviedo and played 90 minutes. The next game, he started on the bench, possibly an earned rest after a long summer and not playing in the first game. It was unclear who Alonso saw as his first choice starting center-backs.

Since the injury, David Alaba and Raul Asencio have been involved, but they look like cover players. The injury to Rudiger has meant Alonso has continuously started Dean Huijsen and Eder Militao, which has seen some ups and downs.

Militao has performed well, despite coming off a long absence last season. After a promising start to his Real Madrid career after signing this summer from Premier League side Bournemouth, Huijsen has seen some struggles. That has resulted in criticism from the media and the fans. That is going to be interesting to see how he reacts playing for such a big club at just 20.

If Rudiger was available, Alonso could have taken the young Spaniard out of the spotlight. However, that hasn't been an option, and with a recent injury to Alaba and potentially a lack of trust with Asencio, he has had to keep him in the starting XI.

What's next for Antonio Rudiger After This Season?

It’s a big season for Rudiger as his future is uncertain. The Germans’ contract ends on June 30, 2026m and at the age of 32, it is unknown if he will be at Real Madrid for the 2026-27 season.

The club broke the rule of they do not offer multiple-year contracts to players over 30 recently with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. They do offer one-year contracts, but would Rudiger accept a short-term deal? These are the questions, but for now he must get back on the pitch and playing.

