Kylian Mbappe Sends Birthday Message To Real Madrid Legend Sergio Ramos
Sergio Ramos left Real Madrid long before Kylian Mbappe's arrival. The pair, however, were teammates at PSG.
Mbappe has quickly become a fan favorite at Real Madrid since his summer transfer from PSG. He has already racked up 33 goals and four assists in 45 appearances for the Madrid giants. Ramos, meanwhile, is one of the greatest legends that Los Blancos have ever had.
Ramos celebrates his 39th birthday today, on March 30. Kylian Mbappe took to social media to message Sergio Ramos, writing:
Happy birthday big brother.- Kylian Mbappe
Sergio Ramos' Real Madrid career is the stuff of legends. The Spaniard made 671 appearances, and apart from his defensive exploits, Ramos also scored 101 goals and set up 40 more. The long-term club captain 22 trophies, including four UEFA Champions League titles, five La Liga, and other trophies.
After Real Madrid, Ramos had a stint with PSG, where he played alongside Kylian Mbappe. Ramos then returned to his boyhood club Sevilla, before joining Liga MX side Monterrey.
Kylian Mbappe, meanwhile, was PSG's poster boy for a major portion of his career. He is well on his way to becoming the same for Real Madrid.
Los Blancos are currently second in La Liga with 63 points from 29 matches, trailing league leaders Barcelona by three points. They are in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League and will play Arsenal in the last eight.
Carlo Ancelotti's side are also in the Copa del Rey semi-finals and will play Real Sociedad in the second leg on April 1. The first leg ended in a narrow 1-0 win for Los Merengues.
