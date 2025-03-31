Carlo Ancelotti Spotted At Real Madrid Youth Derby With Club Legend
The day after Real Madrid managed a 3-2 win over Madrid-based side Leganes in La Liga, head coach Carlo Ancelotti was watching another Madrid Derby.
The Italian was in attendance as Real Madrid Juvenil took on Atletico Juvenil. Both teams were locked at the top of the standings on 63 points, making it a crucial game in the División de Honor Juvenil Group 5.
Ancelotti was there checking out the academy talent with his coaches, Santiago Solari and Davide Ancelotti, his son. A Real Madrid legend was also watching on with keen interest in the game.
Former left-back Marcelo was watching his son, Enzo Alves, make his debut for the U19 team at just 15 years old. Enzo had a whirlwind past week, being called up for the Spain U17 squad, where he made his debut and scored.
Former player Alvaro Arbeloa coaches Real Juvenil. Against Atletico Juvenil on Sunday, Enzo came on as a substitute to assist the game-winning goal. The game finished 1-0, with Los Bancos going three points clear at the top of the standings with four games remaining.
Enzo is a name to watch as he moves quickly through the ranks at Real Madrid. With a father with Marcelo's pedigree, he will be wearing a Los Blancos senior shirt in the future.
