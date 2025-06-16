Carlos Alcaraz Makes Bold Prediction On Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Real Madrid Career

After a long saga, Trent Alexander-Arnold is finally a Real Madrid player. The right-back, who was groomed at Liverpool's academies to one of the best in the world in his position, joined the La Liga club as a free agent.

Alexander-Arnold comes in with a lot of experience under his belt, having won two Premier League titles and one UEFA Champions League. He took an extra step to impress in his Real Madrid unveiling, speaking in fluent Spanish.

Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz, who recently won the French Open by beating Janik Sinner in a dramatic fashion, was also left impressed. He predicted how Alexander-Arnold's Real Madrid career will pan out, backing him to become the best in the world in his position. Speaking to BBC Sport, the ATP number 2 said:

If I ever meet him, I'm going to speak to him in Spanish . His Spanish is very good. I was surprised when I heard it. It's not easy to present yourself to a new club, a new president, and new teammates speaking a different language, and to do it in this way.

The 22-year-old added:

I have a lot of respect for him, honestly. It's great to have him at Real Madrid. I'm convinced he'll be the best right-back in the world.

Trent Alexander-Arnold will start his career as a Real Madrid player in the FIFA Club World Cup. The first game is on June 18 against Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal.

His position as a starter is not written in stone as club legend Dani Carvajal is still world-class. Hence, Alexander-Arnold needs to put his best foot forward from the get-go if he is to have a successful career in the Spanish capital.

