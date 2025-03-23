Spanish Singer Mar Lucas Praises Her Close Friend Vinicius Jr
Spanish singer and influencer Mar Lucas has spoken highly of Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. several months after she defended him after losing the 2024 Ballon d'Or.
Lucas was a recent guest on a Spanish podcast, where she was asked about the Brazilian soccer player. The 22-year-old had some glowing words for Vinicius Jr.
He's a wonderful person, he helps his friends a lot, he's always helped me a lot. We became friends because my manager is great friends with him, and I'm with him 24/7. I met him and I was really surprised, honestly.- Mar Lucas
The words come a few months after the influencer, who has 2.8 million followers on Instagram, defended Vini Jr after losing the Ballon d'Or.
The Spaniard received criticism from fans. However, she fired back, saying they should "keep quiet" as she was supporting her friend.
Lucas was also quizzed regarding her friendship. She was spotted at a Real Madrid game at the Santiago Bernabeu, with media and fans suggesting it was more than just a close friendship.
Nothing, he's a friend. They make up a lot of things, there's nothing. When it's not real, there's nothing to hide. He's a friend, there's nothing to hide. I went to a game to see him because he invited me, and I'm always happy to support my friends. And then it was because he commented on a video, and that's it. That's it.- Mar Lucas
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Spain Legend Visits Carlo Ancelotti At Training Ground Amid Transfer Rumours
Barcelona 1-3 Real Madrid: Report And Full Match Highlights From Las Blancas El Clasico Win
Real Madrid Legend Makes Huge Statement On His Future At The Club
Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals Why He Hasn't Married Georgina Rodriguez Yet