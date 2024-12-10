Copa del Rey Opponent Wants Surprising Real Madrid Player's Jersey After The Game
Real Madrid learned about their Copa del Rey Round of 32 opponent yesterday: Segunda Federacion—Group 4 team Deportiva Minera.
Speaking to ElDesmarque, Francis Ferron, a forward for Aguilas Rojas (the Red Eagles), said his teammates are talking about getting Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr., and other players shirts when the game ends. He has his eye on one other player, Luka Modric.
Francis Ferron Has Huge Respect for Luka Modric
It's normal for a team from a lower division to plan out whose jersey they will collect after playing a top-tier team like Real Madrid. It's a keepsake to remember the time they played against some of the greatest players in the game.
Deportiva Minera's Francis Ferron admires players like Jude Bellingham, but he wants only one jersey when the Copa del Rey game finishes on January 5 or 6, 2025.
"All people want [the shirt of] Bellingham, Vinicius, Mbappé... I would like to have Luka Modrić's. For what he is, the values he transmits. He plays very well and speaks on the pitch, just like Iniesta, Xavi or Bellingham."
-Francis Ferron
It will be the teams' first meeting, and it is scheduled to take place in Deportiva Minera's home stadium, which has a seating capacity of 2,000. However, it may be moved to a bigger stadium to accommodate more fans.
Recommended
Real Madrid Superstar Vinicius Jr Told to Be More Respectful to Reach Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s Level
Real Madrid Linked with Chelsea Star Cole Palmer, Why Florentino Perez Should Keep His Money in His Pocket
Real Madrid Players Dominate The 2024 FIFPRO Men's World 11 With Jude Bellingham Receiving The Most Votes