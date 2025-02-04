Leganes vs Real Madrid Copa Del Rey Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Real Madrid head to the outskirts of Madrid as they face Leganes in the Copa del Rey Quarter-Final.
Los Blancos are coming off a controversial 1-0 La Liga defeat to Espanyol. With its rivals able to cut into its lead at the top of the standings, Madrid can shift its focus to the Copa del Rey to book its place in the semi-finals.
The Spanish champions reached this point by beating Celta Vigo 5-2 in the Round of 16. After giving up a two-goal lead in the final five minutes of regular time, they scored three goals in extra time.
Leganes booked their quarter-final place by beating Segunda Division side FC Cartagena 2-1 at the
Municipal Cartagonova Stadium. Los Pepineros had five games unbeaten before their 1-0 La Liga loss against Ray Vallecano over the weekend.
It included a 1-0 home win over Atletico Madrid, so Los Blancos will be aware of the dangers despite beating them 3-0 in La Liga in November 2024.
Real Madrid has faced Leganes several times in the Copa del Rey, with a mostly successful record. However, they were knocked out over two legs in the 2017/18 season.
Real Madrid Team News vs Leganes
Real Madrid will be without experienced defensive pair Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba. Rudiger was injured against Espanyol and is set to miss the next three weeks. Injury news regarding Alaba was released today; no timeline has been mentioned on a return.
The center-back positions will be interesting, as Carlo Ancelotti is limited in that area. Some good news for the head coach is that midfielder Eduardo Camavina is training with the team after an injury. The Copa del Rey game has come a little too soon for the Frenchman.
Leganes vs Real Madrid Date
Date: Wednesday, February 5, 2025.
Leganes vs Real Madrid Start Time
Time: 3:00 p.m. EST, 12:00 p.m. PST, 9:00 p.m. local time.
How To Watch & Live Stream Leganes vv Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey
United States: ESPN+
United Kingdom: Bet365
