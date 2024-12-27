WATCH: Every Real Madrid Goal In December 2024
Real Madrid capped off 2024 with a 4-2 victory over Sevilla in La Liga. In that game, Los Blancos scored their 16th, 17th, 18th, and 19th goals of December 2024.
Carlo Ancelotti's team revitalized their La Liga and UEFA Champions League campaigns with their goalscoring this month. Additionally, Real Madrid clinched the FIFA Intercontinental Cup in Qatar.
Throughout December, many of the club's star players found the net, including summer signing Kylian Mbappe and England international Jude Bellingham.
You can watch all of Real Madrid's 19 goals in December 2024 below.
Real Madrid began the month with a 2-0 win over Getafe in La Liga, with Bellingham converting a penalty and Mbappe finding the net from the edge of the box. Bellingham scored again a few days later as Los Blancos suffered a 2-1 defeat away at Athletic Club.
Real Madrid then traveled to Girona and won 3-0. Bellingham, Arda Guler, and Mbappe scored in that game. That was followed by a 3-2 win away at Atalanta in the Champions League, with Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, and Bellingham all scoring.
Federico Valverde, Bellingham, and Rodrygo scored in Real Madrid's 3-3 draw at Rayo Vallecano. A few days later, Mbappe, Rodrygo, and a penalty from Vinicius secured the Intercontinental Cup.
Then, in their most recent match, Real Madrid overcame Sevilla 4-2 before the winter break, with Mbappe, Valverde, Rodrygo, and Brahim Diaz all finding the back of the net.
The Latest Real Madrid News
Real Madrid Are Reportedly Set To Rename Their Iconic Santiago Bernabéu Stadium
Cristiano Ronaldo, Vinicius Jr & Real Madrid Players Past And Present Celebrate Christmas [Photos]
When Does The 2025 January Transfer Window Open For Real Madrid And La Liga?