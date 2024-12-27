Real Madrid Are Reportedly Set To Rename Their Iconic Santiago Bernabéu Stadium
According to Spanish outlet MARCA, Real Madrid are looking to rename their stadium, the Santiago Bernabeu.
Santiago Bernabeu is one of the biggest and best stadiums in world football. It's an iconic venue and many legends of world football have graced the stadium over the years.
However, as per MARCA, Real Madrid Madrid are looking to change the name from Santiago Bernabeu to simply, The Bernabeu. The change is apparently being made for commercial and marketing reasons.
Los Blancos have been using the name Santiago Bernabeu since January 4, 1955.
Any official word from the club on the matter is yet to come. The Santiago Bernabeu was named after a former Real Madrid forward, who also served as the club's president for over 34 years.
On the pitch, Los Blancos have already ended their 2024. They managed a 4-2 La Liga home win against Sevilla to round off their year.
Carlo Ancelotti's side are set to return to action on January 3, against Valencia at the Mestalla. They are currently second in La Liga with 40 points from 18 matches, trailing league leaders Atletico Madrid by a point.
Los Merengues' form in the UEFA Champions League, though, has been far from impressive. They have won only three of their six matches in the competition, losing the other three.
Ancelotti's side are 20th in table of the new format of the competition.
