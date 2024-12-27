Dani Carvajal Provides Timeline Update on Real Madrid Return
Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has provided a timeline of his potential return to action.
The Spaniard, 32, suffered a cruciate ligament tear and is currently spending time on the sidelines. He has been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign.
Carvajal's absence is a massive blow for Los Blancos. In his absence, the likes of Lucas Vazquez and even Fede Valverde have played in the right-back position.
The Spaniard has now provided an update on his potential return date. Carvajal expects to be back in action for the Club World Cup in June. Speaking to Esquire, Carvajal said:
That is my goal. At the beginning of June, it will be eight months since the surgery. We will see how everything progresses. The knee takes its time. I have set that as a goal, but as the date approaches we will see if it is feasible or not.- Dani Carvajal
Further speaking about missing games and being forced to stay out of action, the full-back said:
No, and I dread it. I dread waking up one day and not going to training. Ugh, it terrifies me. That’s why I try to enjoy each day to the fullest. Now I even see my teammates training and I say: “Oh, I wish I could be there.” You value stepping out on the pitch more. Going to the club, being with my teammates, doing my gym sessions, being in the physio room, talking to one person after another, I value all that a lot because I know it’s coming to an end and you have to enjoy it.- Dani Carvajal
Carvajal has been a mainstay for Real Madrid's first team for well over a decade. He was pivotal for Los Blancos last season, helping them win the UEFA Champions League and La Liga. He also played a big role in Spain winning the UEFA EURO 2024.
